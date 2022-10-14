Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) Given New $72.00 Price Target at Bank of America

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Bank of America from $77.00 to $72.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $74.00 to $68.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $78.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $77.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $69.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $70.18.
NYSE BERY traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $46.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,001,336. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.25 and a 200 day moving average of $55.17. Berry Global Group has a twelve month low of $44.52 and a twelve month high of $74.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.39, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05.
In other Berry Global Group news, President Michael Edward Hill sold 1,000 shares of Berry Global Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.17, for a total value of $47,170.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, President Michael Edward Hill sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.17, for a total value of $47,170.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tom Salmon sold 24,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $387,312.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 66,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,059,088. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BERY. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. American National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Amitell Capital Pte Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Berry Global Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. 89.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments. The Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures and dispensing systems, pharmaceutical devices and packaging, bottles and canisters, containers, and technical components.
