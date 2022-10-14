Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) Given New $72.00 Price Target at Bank of America

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Bank of America from $77.00 to $72.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $74.00 to $68.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $78.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $77.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $69.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $70.18.

NYSE BERY traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $46.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,001,336. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.25 and a 200 day moving average of $55.17. Berry Global Group has a twelve month low of $44.52 and a twelve month high of $74.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.39, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05.

Berry Global Group ( NYSE:BERY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 29.95%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Berry Global Group will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Berry Global Group news, President Michael Edward Hill sold 1,000 shares of Berry Global Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.17, for a total value of $47,170.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, President Michael Edward Hill sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.17, for a total value of $47,170.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tom Salmon sold 24,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $387,312.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 66,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,059,088. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BERY. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. American National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Amitell Capital Pte Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Berry Global Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. 89.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments. The Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures and dispensing systems, pharmaceutical devices and packaging, bottles and canisters, containers, and technical components.

