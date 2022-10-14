Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC Takes Position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA)

Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 47,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,614,000. iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF accounts for 0.9% of Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 9,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 9,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC now owns 38,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 141,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,500,000 after acquiring an additional 1,619 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF stock traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.25. 128,506 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.04 and its 200 day moving average is $36.36.

