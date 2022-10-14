Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC Sells 56,694 Shares of iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG)

Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG – Get Rating) by 88.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,182 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,694 shares during the period. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares Global Financials ETF worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in iShares Global Financials ETF by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. BMS Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global Financials ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $1,669,000. Leo Brokerage LLC increased its holdings in iShares Global Financials ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Leo Brokerage LLC now owns 47,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Global Financials ETF by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares during the period.

IXG traded up $0.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $63.55. 1 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 248,420. iShares Global Financials ETF has a 1 year low of $59.97 and a 1 year high of $86.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.51.

Ishares S&P Global Financials Sector Index Fund, formerly iShares Global Financials ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s deems part of the financial sector of the economy and important to global markets, as represented by the S&P Global 1200 Financials Sector Index (the Index).

