Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 178,206 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,216 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF comprises 4.8% of Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $8,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Antonetti Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000.
iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Stock Performance
NASDAQ:IUSB traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $43.87. The stock had a trading volume of 11,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,163,040. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $43.50 and a 52 week high of $53.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.98.
iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB)
- Is Taiwan Semiconductor A Good Investment For 2023?
- Trinseo Gets A Downgrade But That Doesn’t Stop It From Advancing
- Delta Air Lines Looks Ready To Take Off
- Does the Zillow Stock Forecast Hint Toward a Turnaround?
- The Rally in Walgreen’s Boots Alliance May be Short Lived
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.