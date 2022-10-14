Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 178,206 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,216 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF comprises 4.8% of Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $8,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Antonetti Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000.

NASDAQ:IUSB traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $43.87. The stock had a trading volume of 11,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,163,040. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $43.50 and a 52 week high of $53.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.98.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th were paid a $0.102 dividend. This is an increase from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%.

