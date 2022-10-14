Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) Lowered to Underweight at Piper Sandler

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $29.00 target price on the savings and loans company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $31.00. Piper Sandler’s target price indicates a potential downside of 1.63% from the company’s previous close.

BHLB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Hovde Group started coverage on Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.60.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BHLB opened at $29.48 on Friday. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a one year low of $23.62 and a one year high of $31.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.70 and a 200-day moving average of $27.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Institutional Trading of Berkshire Hills Bancorp

Berkshire Hills Bancorp ( NYSE:BHLB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The savings and loans company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.05. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 28.30%. The company had revenue of $97.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Berkshire Hills Bancorp will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the first quarter worth $35,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the second quarter worth $74,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the first quarter worth $87,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the second quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 974.7% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,836 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 4,386 shares during the last quarter. 80.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Company Profile

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, NOW, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans.

