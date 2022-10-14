Berenberg Bank Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for YouGov (LON:YOU)

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of YouGov (LON:YOU – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 1,640 ($19.82) target price on the stock.

YouGov Stock Performance

LON:YOU opened at GBX 770 ($9.30) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £850.33 million and a PE ratio of 7,000.00. YouGov has a fifty-two week low of GBX 770 ($9.30) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,600 ($19.33). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.77, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 998.77 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,087.10.

YouGov Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 7 ($0.08) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This is a positive change from YouGov’s previous dividend of $6.00. YouGov’s dividend payout ratio is 54.55%.

YouGov Company Profile

YouGov plc provides online market research services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, the Nordic countries, the Middle East, Mainland Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three divisions: Data Products, Data Services, and Custom Research. The Data Products division offers syndicated data products, which are available to clients on a subscription basis.

