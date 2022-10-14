Berenberg Bank Lowers Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:JGHHY) Price Target to €36.00

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:JGHHY – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Berenberg Bank from €38.00 ($38.78) to €36.00 ($36.73) in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Oddo Bhf upgraded Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a €35.00 ($35.71) price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th.

Get Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

JGHHY opened at $4.79 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.03. Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $4.75 and a 1 year high of $7.25.

About Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies products and solutions in the fields of warehousing and material handling equipment, automated systems, digital solutions, and matching services worldwide. It operates through Intralogistics and Financial Services segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.