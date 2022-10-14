Berenberg Bank Lowers ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Price Target to €615.00

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by analysts at Berenberg Bank from €815.00 ($831.63) to €615.00 ($627.55) in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of ASML from €475.00 ($484.69) to €525.00 ($535.71) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. UBS Group upgraded shares of ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of ASML from $600.00 to $510.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Argus started coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $590.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of ASML from €960.00 ($979.59) to €920.00 ($938.78) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $691.45.

Get ASML alerts:

ASML Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ASML opened at $405.40 on Friday. ASML has a fifty-two week low of $363.15 and a fifty-two week high of $881.12. The stock has a market cap of $166.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.31, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $486.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $527.00.

Institutional Trading of ASML

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.26. ASML had a net margin of 31.36% and a return on equity of 64.93%. The firm had revenue of $5.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.29 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ASML will post 13.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in ASML in the third quarter worth $27,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank lifted its stake in ASML by 90.9% in the first quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 42 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new stake in ASML in the second quarter worth $28,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in ASML in the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in ASML by 275.0% in the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 75 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 19.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ASML

(Get Rating)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.