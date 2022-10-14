BELLUS Health (OTCMKTS:BLUSF) Sets New 52-Week High at $9.55

Shares of BELLUS Health Inc (OTCMKTS:BLUSF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.55 and last traded at $9.05, with a volume of 569408 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.25.
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.35.
BELLUS Health Company Profile
BELLUS Health, Inc is a biopharmaceutical development company, which engages in the research and development of products that provide health solutions and address critical unmet medical needs. Its products include BLU-5937, KIACTA, AMO-01, and ALZ-801. The company was founded on June 17, 1993 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.
