BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $296.00 target price on shares of BeiGene in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on BeiGene from $300.00 to $293.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BeiGene currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.00.

BGNE traded up $6.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $157.91. 5,160 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 223,258. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $162.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.54 and a quick ratio of 4.35. The company has a market capitalization of $16.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.83 and a beta of 0.72. BeiGene has a 1 year low of $118.18 and a 1 year high of $392.30.

BeiGene ( NASDAQ:BGNE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($5.56) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.23) by ($1.33). BeiGene had a negative return on equity of 38.58% and a negative net margin of 187.65%. The firm had revenue of $341.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.28 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BeiGene will post -17.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO John Oyler sold 30,520 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.50, for a total value of $4,684,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,070,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $317,885,145.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in BeiGene by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,055,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,337,378,000 after buying an additional 711,396 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in BeiGene by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,031,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,490,000 after buying an additional 322,645 shares during the last quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd lifted its holdings in BeiGene by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 2,966,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,475,000 after buying an additional 9,100 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of BeiGene by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,699,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,114,000 after purchasing an additional 98,316 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Group International Inc. CA raised its position in shares of BeiGene by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Group International Inc. CA now owns 1,140,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,185,000 after purchasing an additional 141,133 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.77% of the company’s stock.

BeiGene, Ltd., a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing various medicines worldwide. Its products include BRUKINSA to treat relapsed/refractory (R/R) mantle cell lymphoma; Tislelizumab to treat R/R classical Hodgkin's lymphoma; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; Pamiparib for the treatment of various solid tumors; and Pobevcy to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

