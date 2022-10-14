Beck Bode LLC Takes Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Beck Bode LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,110 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 1,940.0% during the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LMT shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $470.00 to $450.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Monday. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Lockheed Martin from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $415.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Monday, August 29th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $460.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $525.00 to $522.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $453.31.

Lockheed Martin Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of LMT opened at $405.96 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $418.77 and its 200 day moving average is $427.27. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $324.23 and a fifty-two week high of $479.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.64 billion, a PE ratio of 23.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.29 by $0.03. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 69.02%. The company had revenue of $15.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $7.13 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.80. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is presently 64.81%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lockheed Martin news, EVP Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,929 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.87, for a total transaction of $2,936,995.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.87, for a total transaction of $2,936,995.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John Donovan bought 632 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $396.16 per share, with a total value of $250,373.12. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,392. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Recommended Stories

