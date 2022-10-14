Beck Bode LLC Raises Stock Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Beck Bode LLC lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 31.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,581 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 376 shares during the quarter. Beck Bode LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CRM. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,689,030,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 76,897.5% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,727,250 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $12,845,000 after acquiring an additional 2,723,708 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,620,937 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $16,480,478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458,042 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce during the first quarter worth approximately $184,619,000. Finally, Capital World Investors bought a new position in shares of Salesforce during the first quarter valued at approximately $157,485,000. 77.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 568 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.87, for a total value of $101,030.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 93,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,657,525.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CRO Gavin Patterson sold 543 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.87, for a total value of $96,583.41. Following the sale, the executive now owns 17,282 shares in the company, valued at $3,073,949.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 568 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.87, for a total transaction of $101,030.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 93,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,657,525.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 74,158 shares of company stock valued at $12,339,419. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

CRM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $207.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $315.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.84.

Shares of Salesforce stock opened at $145.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $162.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $172.58. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $137.59 and a 1 year high of $311.75. The stock has a market cap of $145.44 billion, a PE ratio of 269.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.11.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.15. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 3.32%. The company had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the CRM provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

