Beck Bode LLC Purchases New Stake in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME)

Beck Bode LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 5,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 360.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 2,840 shares during the period. Ford Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $277,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $387,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $526,000.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust stock opened at $39.67 on Friday. BlackRock Health Sciences Trust has a fifty-two week low of $38.27 and a fifty-two week high of $48.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.75 and a 200 day moving average of $42.86.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust Dividend Announcement

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a $0.213 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.44%.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the health sciences and related sectors, which include businesses involved in researching, developing, producing, distributing or delivering medical, dental, optical, pharmaceutical or biotechnology products, supplies, equipment, or services.

