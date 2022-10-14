Beck Bode LLC Purchases 5,600 Shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

Beck Bode LLC increased its position in shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) by 77.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,792 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Beck Bode LLC’s holdings in Harley-Davidson were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HOG. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 120.8% in the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 1,144.1% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 74.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on HOG shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Harley-Davidson from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Bank of America cut their target price on Harley-Davidson from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Harley-Davidson in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson upped their target price on Harley-Davidson to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Harley-Davidson from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.86.

Insider Buying and Selling

Harley-Davidson Stock Up 1.7 %

In related news, Director Rafeh Masood acquired 1,335 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.50 per share, with a total value of $50,062.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,062.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HOG stock opened at $36.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.57. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.80 and a fifty-two week high of $44.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.29.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.25. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 12.11%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Harley-Davidson Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th were paid a dividend of $0.1575 per share. This is an increase from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 9th. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio is 15.37%.

About Harley-Davidson

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, apparel, and related services.

