Beck Bode LLC Has $843,000 Stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Beck Bode LLC grew its stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,901 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 511 shares during the period. Beck Bode LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $843,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Moderna by 188.5% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. 60.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Moderna news, President Stephen Hoge sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.75, for a total transaction of $1,627,500.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 1,624,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $264,343,595.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Juan Andres sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.00, for a total value of $334,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,731,289. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.75, for a total transaction of $1,627,500.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,624,231 shares in the company, valued at $264,343,595.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 583,048 shares of company stock valued at $87,001,182. 17.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Moderna Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts have commented on MRNA shares. Argus reduced their price target on shares of Moderna from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Moderna from $199.00 to $197.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Moderna from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Moderna from $290.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $202.83.

NASDAQ MRNA opened at $134.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $139.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.74. Moderna, Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.03 and a 1 year high of $376.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.70.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.50 by $0.74. Moderna had a net margin of 61.12% and a return on equity of 94.76%. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.41 EPS for the current year.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

Further Reading

