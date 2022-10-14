Beck Bode LLC Has $565,000 Stock Holdings in ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ)

Beck Bode LLC lessened its stake in shares of ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 39,268 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,049 shares during the quarter. Beck Bode LLC’s holdings in ProShares Short QQQ were worth $565,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PSQ. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Short QQQ in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC raised its stake in ProShares Short QQQ by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in ProShares Short QQQ by 400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in ProShares Short QQQ by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 7,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in ProShares Short QQQ in the 1st quarter worth about $113,000.

Get ProShares Short QQQ alerts:

ProShares Short QQQ Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:PSQ opened at $14.79 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.47 and a 200-day moving average of $13.36. ProShares Short QQQ has a 12 month low of $10.63 and a 12 month high of $15.63.

About ProShares Short QQQ

ProShares Short QQQ is focused on daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. The Fund takes positions in financial instruments (including derivatives) that in combination should have similar daily return characteristics as the inverse of the NASDAQ-100 Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Short QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Short QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.