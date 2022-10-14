Bechtle (OTCMKTS:BECTY) Shares Down 16.7%

Bechtle AG (OTCMKTS:BECTY – Get Rating) traded down 16.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $7.12 and last traded at $7.12. 150 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 436 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.55.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.49 and its 200 day moving average is $8.73.

Bechtle AG provides information technology (IT) services primarily in Europe. The company operates in two segments, IT System House & Managed Services, and IT E-Commerce. The IT System House & Managed Services segment offers IT strategy consulting, hardware and software selling, project planning and implementation, system integration, IT services, and training for IT operation.

