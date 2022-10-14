Bechtle (ETR:BC8) Shares Down 3.4%

Shares of Bechtle AG (ETR:BC8 – Get Rating) fell 3.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as €34.77 ($35.48) and last traded at €35.07 ($35.79). 250,471 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 361% from the average session volume of 54,276 shares. The stock had previously closed at €36.31 ($37.05).

BC8 has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €40.50 ($41.33) price objective on shares of Bechtle in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €58.00 ($59.18) price objective on shares of Bechtle in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €58.00 ($59.18) price objective on shares of Bechtle in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Baader Bank set a €58.00 ($59.18) price objective on shares of Bechtle in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €47.00 ($47.96) price objective on shares of Bechtle in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.69, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €39.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €41.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion and a PE ratio of 17.30.

Bechtle AG provides information technology (IT) services primarily in Europe. The company operates in two segments, IT System House & Managed Services, and IT E-Commerce. The IT System House & Managed Services segment offers IT strategy consulting, hardware and software selling, project planning and implementation, system integration, IT services, and training for IT operation.

