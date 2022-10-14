BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY) Short Interest Down 73.5% in September

BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a drop of 73.5% from the September 15th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

BE Semiconductor Industries Stock Down 0.5 %

BESIY stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $41.26. 3,269 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,888. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.55. The company has a quick ratio of 4.98, a current ratio of 5.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. BE Semiconductor Industries has a 1 year low of $38.10 and a 1 year high of $98.23.

BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $227.96 million for the quarter. BE Semiconductor Industries had a net margin of 37.06% and a return on equity of 47.26%.

About BE Semiconductor Industries

Separately, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of BE Semiconductor Industries from €88.00 ($89.80) to €80.00 ($81.63) in a research report on Friday, July 22nd.

BE Semiconductor Industries N.V. develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and services semiconductor assembly equipment for the semiconductor and electronics industries worldwide. The company's principal products include die attach equipment, such as single chip, multi chip, multi module, flip chip, thermal compression bonding, fan out wafer level packaging, hybrid and embedded bridge die bonding, and die sorting systems; and packaging equipment, including conventional, ultra thin, and wafer level molding, as well as trim and form, and singulation systems.

