BCS Wealth Management Sells 89 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

BCS Wealth Management cut its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,762 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 89 shares during the quarter. BCS Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000.

IWD traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $140.56. 51,970 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,212,442. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $149.01 and its 200-day moving average is $152.85. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $134.09 and a 12 month high of $171.42.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

