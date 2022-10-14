BCS Wealth Management Sells 4,343 Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:PSEP)

BCS Wealth Management reduced its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:PSEP – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,709 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,343 shares during the quarter. BCS Wealth Management owned 0.68% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September worth $1,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PSEP. Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September during the 4th quarter valued at about $600,000. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 48,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after buying an additional 3,270 shares in the last quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC now owns 127,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,860,000 after buying an additional 13,157 shares in the last quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA purchased a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September during the 4th quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 22,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PSEP stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.15. 1,272 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 116,438. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September has a 12-month low of $27.37 and a 12-month high of $30.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.90.

