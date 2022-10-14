BCS Wealth Management Sells 4,343 Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:PSEP)

BCS Wealth Management reduced its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:PSEP – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,709 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,343 shares during the quarter. BCS Wealth Management owned 0.68% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September worth $1,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PSEP. Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September during the 4th quarter valued at about $600,000. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 48,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after buying an additional 3,270 shares in the last quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC now owns 127,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,860,000 after buying an additional 13,157 shares in the last quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA purchased a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September during the 4th quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 22,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter.
Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September Stock Up 0.0 %
Shares of PSEP stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.15. 1,272 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 116,438. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September has a 12-month low of $27.37 and a 12-month high of $30.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.90.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September (PSEP)
- Is Taiwan Semiconductor A Good Investment For 2023?
- Trinseo Gets A Downgrade But That Doesn’t Stop It From Advancing
- Delta Air Lines Looks Ready To Take Off
- Does the Zillow Stock Forecast Hint Toward a Turnaround?
- Will MGM Resorts Rise to the Top of the Casino Food Chain?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:PSEP – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - September Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - September and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.