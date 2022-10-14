BCS Wealth Management Sells 2,915 Shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:NAPR)

BCS Wealth Management reduced its stake in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:NAPR – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,915 shares during the quarter. BCS Wealth Management owned about 1.48% of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – April worth $860,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NAPR. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – April by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 13,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – April by 8.1% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 10,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – April by 22.1% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – April by 16.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 1,787 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – April during the first quarter worth $285,000.

Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – April Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – April stock traded up $0.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.76. 73 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,905. Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – April has a 52-week low of $32.41 and a 52-week high of $39.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.83.

