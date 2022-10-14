BCS Wealth Management Sells 2,915 Shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:NAPR)

BCS Wealth Management reduced its stake in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:NAPR – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,915 shares during the quarter. BCS Wealth Management owned about 1.48% of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – April worth $860,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NAPR. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – April by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 13,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – April by 8.1% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 10,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – April by 22.1% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – April by 16.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 1,787 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – April during the first quarter worth $285,000.
Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – April Trading Up 1.8 %
Shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – April stock traded up $0.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.76. 73 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,905. Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – April has a 52-week low of $32.41 and a 52-week high of $39.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.83.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – April (NAPR)
- Trinseo Gets A Downgrade But That Doesn’t Stop It From Advancing
- Is Taiwan Semiconductor A Good Investment For 2023?
- Delta Air Lines Looks Ready To Take Off
- Does the Zillow Stock Forecast Hint Toward a Turnaround?
- Will MGM Resorts Rise to the Top of the Casino Food Chain?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NAPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:NAPR – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF - April Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF - April and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.