BCS Wealth Management Has $633,000 Stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

BCS Wealth Management decreased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,829 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 332 shares during the period. BCS Wealth Management’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 175.0% in the 1st quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of ABT traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $103.00. The stock had a trading volume of 30,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,645,056. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.72. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $96.67 and a 1-year high of $142.60.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $11.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.37 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 29.38% and a net margin of 18.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ABT. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $132.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Erste Group Bank lowered Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.84.

Insider Buying and Selling at Abbott Laboratories

In other news, EVP Joseph J. Manning sold 23,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $2,461,856.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,697,215. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Robert B. Ford sold 102,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total value of $10,764,867.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 142,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,931,662.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Joseph J. Manning sold 23,008 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $2,461,856.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,697,215. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 204,788 shares of company stock worth $21,776,756. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

