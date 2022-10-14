BCS Wealth Management Has $3.59 Million Holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

BCS Wealth Management trimmed its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 433 shares during the quarter. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF accounts for 1.6% of BCS Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. BCS Wealth Management’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $3,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zullo Investment Group Inc. grew its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Nvwm LLC boosted its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1,420.0% during the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the period. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Price Performance

NOBL traded up $2.03 on Friday, hitting $82.65. 1,067,432 shares of the company were exchanged. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 12 month low of $55.69 and a 12 month high of $67.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.36.

