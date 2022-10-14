BCS Wealth Management Buys 2,734 Shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

BCS Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,815 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,734 shares during the period. BCS Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $1,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHH. CWM LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 169.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 78.9% in the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Element Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the second quarter valued at $27,000.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHH traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.21. 29,198 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,591,760. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.14. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a twelve month low of $17.33 and a twelve month high of $26.54.

