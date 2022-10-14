BCS Wealth Management Boosts Stock Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

BCS Wealth Management lifted its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 44.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,303 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the period. BCS Wealth Management’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in Applied Materials in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Applied Materials in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 67.3% in the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 251 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new position in Applied Materials in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Applied Materials in the first quarter valued at $36,000. 74.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Applied Materials Price Performance

Shares of Applied Materials stock traded down $3.00 on Friday, hitting $76.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 183,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,189,071. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.12 and a 52-week high of $167.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $93.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.54. The company has a market capitalization of $65.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.52.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $6.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 56.68% and a net margin of 26.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on AMAT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Applied Materials from $109.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Barclays lowered their price target on Applied Materials from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $125.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $158.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Applied Materials from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.68.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Articles

