Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) Given a €90.00 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €90.00 ($91.84) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on BMW. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €102.00 ($104.08) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €95.00 ($96.94) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €105.00 ($107.14) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays set a €95.00 ($96.94) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €90.00 ($91.84) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday.

Get Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Trading Up 1.5 %

BMW traded up €1.07 ($1.09) during trading on Thursday, reaching €74.24 ($75.76). 1,410,582 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,050,000. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of €67.58 ($68.96) and a one year high of €100.42 ($102.47). The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.69 billion and a PE ratio of 2.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €74.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €76.57.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment is involved in the development, manufacture, assembling, and sale of automobiles, spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.