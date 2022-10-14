Basic Attention Token (BAT) Trading 3.4% Lower This Week

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 14th. During the last week, Basic Attention Token has traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar. Basic Attention Token has a market capitalization of $433.67 million and $38.04 million worth of Basic Attention Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Basic Attention Token coin can now be bought for about $0.29 or 0.00001512 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Basic Attention Token Profile

Basic Attention Token was first traded on May 31st, 2017. Basic Attention Token’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,495,680,554 coins. The official website for Basic Attention Token is basicattentiontoken.org. Basic Attention Token’s official Twitter account is @AttentionToken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Basic Attention Token is /r/BATProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Basic Attention Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Basic Attention Token is an Ethereum-based token that can be used to obtain a variety of advertising and attention-based services on the Brave platform, a new Blockchain based digital advertising system. User attention is privately monitored in the Brave browser and publishers are rewarded accordingly with BATs. Users also get a share of BATs for participating.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Basic Attention Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Basic Attention Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Basic Attention Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

