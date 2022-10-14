Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) Shares Acquired by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,011,095 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after buying an additional 178,340 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI owned approximately 0.06% of Barrick Gold worth $17,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 12.3% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 72,051,877 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $1,767,341,000 after buying an additional 7,901,325 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 2.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,601,028 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $1,388,423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379,254 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Barrick Gold by 12.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 23,057,924 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $565,610,000 after acquiring an additional 2,540,995 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Barrick Gold by 12.7% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 18,746,318 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $458,370,000 after acquiring an additional 2,118,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Barrick Gold by 40.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,824,320 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $437,387,000 after acquiring an additional 5,164,698 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

Barrick Gold Price Performance

Barrick Gold stock opened at $14.67 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.69. The stock has a market cap of $25.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98, a P/E/G ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.30. Barrick Gold Corp has a 12-month low of $13.97 and a 12-month high of $26.07. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Barrick Gold Cuts Dividend

Barrick Gold ( NYSE:GOLD Get Rating ) (TSE:ABX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 5.95% and a net margin of 16.87%. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a $0.156 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is 35.40%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on GOLD. Barclays lowered their price target on Barrick Gold from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Barrick Gold in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Barrick Gold from C$34.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Barrick Gold from C$41.00 to C$35.25 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Barrick Gold currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.17.

About Barrick Gold

(Get Rating)

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.