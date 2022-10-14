Barksdale Resources (CVE:BRO) Sets New 12-Month High at $0.72

Barksdale Resources Corp. (CVE:BRO – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.72 and last traded at C$0.71, with a volume of 17810 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.65.

Barksdale Resources Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$50.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.55 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.37.

Get Barksdale Resources alerts:

Barksdale Resources (CVE:BRO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Barksdale Resources Corp. will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Barksdale Resources Company Profile

Barksdale Resources Corp. focuses on acquiring and exploring precious and base metal projects in the United States and Mexico. It primarily explores for copper, zinc, lead, silver, and gold ores. The company's flagship asset is the Sunnyside property comprising of 286 unpatented mining claims covering approximately 5,223.71 acres located in the Patagonia Mountains of southern Arizona.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Barksdale Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barksdale Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.