Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:BGH)

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:BGH – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be given a dividend of 0.1056 per share on Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 20th.

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund Stock Performance

BGH stock opened at $12.12 on Friday. Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund has a twelve month low of $11.91 and a twelve month high of $17.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.80.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 497,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,715,000 after acquiring an additional 55,215 shares during the period. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,380,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 97,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 29,000 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund by 155.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 15,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 3,339 shares during the last quarter.

About Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund

Babson Capital Global Short Duration High Yield Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. The fund is co-managed by Babson Capital Global Advisors Limited. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in global high-yield bonds, loans, and other income-producing instruments that are, at the time of purchase, rated below Baa3 by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or below BBB- by Standard & Poor's Rating Services.

