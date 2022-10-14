Barclays Trims BCE (NYSE:BCE) Target Price to $48.00

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) had its price target cut by Barclays from $51.00 to $48.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of BCE from C$68.50 to C$69.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of BCE from C$70.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of BCE from C$71.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $65.15.

BCE opened at $42.80 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.69. BCE has a 1-year low of $39.88 and a 1-year high of $59.34. The company has a market cap of $39.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.54.

BCE ( NYSE:BCE Get Rating ) (TSE:BCE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.87 billion. BCE had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that BCE will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.719 dividend. This is an increase from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 112.05%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of BCE by 4.8% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association grew its holdings in shares of BCE by 4.1% in the first quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 4,753 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BCE by 1.0% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 19,576 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Menlo Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of BCE by 0.6% in the first quarter. Menlo Advisors LLC now owns 33,110 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,836,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in shares of BCE by 1.4% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 15,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. 43.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

