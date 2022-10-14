Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) Shares Acquired by Sage Rhino Capital LLC

Sage Rhino Capital LLC boosted its stake in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) by 17.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,760 shares during the quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings in Barclays were worth $142,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Barclays by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,087,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,491,000 after acquiring an additional 81,197 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Barclays by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 251,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after purchasing an additional 3,910 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in Barclays by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 14,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 3,277 shares in the last quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Barclays during the 2nd quarter worth $95,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Barclays during the 1st quarter worth $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Barclays alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Barclays from GBX 210 ($2.54) to GBX 230 ($2.78) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Barclays in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Barclays from GBX 190 ($2.30) to GBX 200 ($2.42) in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Barclays from GBX 245 ($2.96) to GBX 240 ($2.90) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $230.00.

Barclays Stock Performance

Shares of Barclays stock opened at $6.56 on Friday. Barclays PLC has a one year low of $5.89 and a one year high of $12.20. The company has a market cap of $27.42 billion, a PE ratio of 4.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.71.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $8.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.77 billion. Barclays had a return on equity of 6.86% and a net margin of 21.25%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Barclays PLC will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Barclays Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.2094 per share. This represents a yield of 4%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Barclays’s payout ratio is 13.07%.

Barclays Profile

(Get Rating)

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Barclays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barclays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.