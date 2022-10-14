Barclays Lowers Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Price Target to $44.00

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Barclays from $50.00 to $44.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 2.37% from the company’s previous close.

PFE has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group set a $59.00 target price on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank set a $44.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $50.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Pfizer from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.06.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $42.98 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $241.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.41, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.43. Pfizer has a 52-week low of $41.04 and a 52-week high of $61.71.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pfizer

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $27.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.20 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 43.18% and a net margin of 28.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pfizer will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Pfizer by 315.3% during the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. Rinkey Investments bought a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Pfizer during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Pfizer during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Pfizer by 108.3% during the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. 67.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

