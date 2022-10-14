Barclays Cuts Olin (NYSE:OLN) Price Target to $54.00

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Barclays from $57.00 to $54.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Olin from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Olin from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Olin from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Olin from $69.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Olin from $57.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $59.46.

Get Olin alerts:

Olin Trading Up 3.4 %

NYSE:OLN opened at $48.03 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Olin has a 1-year low of $41.33 and a 1-year high of $67.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.67.

Olin Announces Dividend

Olin ( NYSE:OLN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. Olin had a return on equity of 60.71% and a net margin of 15.36%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Olin will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Olin’s payout ratio is 8.41%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Olin

In other news, COO James A. Varilek sold 3,345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.81, for a total transaction of $193,374.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 17,761 shares in the company, valued at $1,026,763.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Olin

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Olin by 4.0% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,982 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Olin by 0.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 42,285 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,957,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Olin by 35.1% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 940 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Olin by 56.8% during the second quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 712 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Olin by 5.8% during the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,714 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

About Olin

(Get Rating)

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Olin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.