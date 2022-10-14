Barclays Cuts Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) Price Target to $13.00

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Barclays from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Heartland Express from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Heartland Express from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Heartland Express to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Heartland Express from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.50.

Heartland Express Stock Performance

Shares of HTLD stock opened at $14.71 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Heartland Express has a 12-month low of $12.78 and a 12-month high of $17.88.

Heartland Express Dividend Announcement

Heartland Express ( NASDAQ:HTLD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.71. Heartland Express had a return on equity of 18.49% and a net margin of 21.64%. The business had revenue of $187.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.27 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Heartland Express will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th were paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 26th. Heartland Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.57%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Heartland Express news, Director Michael John Sullivan purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.28 per share, with a total value of $28,560.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $212,800.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Heartland Express

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Heartland Express by 148.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,859 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Heartland Express by 353.9% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,973 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,318 shares during the period. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Heartland Express in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Heartland Express by 135.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,649 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Heartland Express by 16.6% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,821 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the period. 55.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Heartland Express Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. It primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers from Washington to Florida and New England to California; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

Recommended Stories

