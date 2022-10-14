Barclays Boosts PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) Price Target to $185.00

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Barclays from $183.00 to $185.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 5.95% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $188.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $172.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $173.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.15.

Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $174.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $171.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $169.56. PepsiCo has a twelve month low of $153.37 and a twelve month high of $181.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $240.95 billion, a PE ratio of 24.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.56.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 12th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.12. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 52.01%. The business had revenue of $21.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PepsiCo will post 6.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 3,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total value of $600,191.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 50,577 shares in the company, valued at $8,842,376.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.6% in the third quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC now owns 57,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,402,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.7% during the third quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 8,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.8% during the third quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 9,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 4.7% during the third quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 105.3% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.38% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

