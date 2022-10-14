Barclays Analysts Give AXA (EPA:CS) a €31.50 Price Target

AXA (EPA:CS – Get Rating) received a €31.50 ($32.14) target price from equities researchers at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 35.45% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €30.00 ($30.61) price target on shares of AXA in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €32.00 ($32.65) price target on shares of AXA in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. UBS Group set a €27.60 ($28.16) target price on shares of AXA in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €34.00 ($34.69) target price on shares of AXA in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €32.20 ($32.86) target price on shares of AXA in a report on Tuesday, August 30th.

Shares of EPA:CS traded up €0.61 ($0.62) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching €23.26 ($23.73). The company had a trading volume of 6,704,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,520,000. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €23.90 and its 200-day moving average price is €23.72. AXA has a one year low of €22.13 ($22.58) and a one year high of €27.69 ($28.26).

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, asset management, and banking services worldwide. The company operates through France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings segments. It offers life and savings insurance products, such as savings and retirement, other health, and personal protection products.

