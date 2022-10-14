Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Banner (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on BANR. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Banner from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Stephens raised shares of Banner from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the company from $66.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Banner from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Banner to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd.

Get Banner alerts:

Banner Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ BANR traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $65.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,006. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Banner has a fifty-two week low of $52.35 and a fifty-two week high of $66.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.64.

Banner Announces Dividend

Banner ( NASDAQ:BANR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.04. Banner had a net margin of 31.19% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The company had revenue of $156.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.92 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Banner will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 1st. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. Banner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.77%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Banner news, VP James P.G. Mclean sold 1,250 shares of Banner stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $78,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,106,125. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Banner

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BANR. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in Banner during the first quarter worth $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Banner by 126.7% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Banner by 116.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in shares of Banner by 831.3% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Banner by 54.5% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. 85.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Banner

(Get Rating)

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Banner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.