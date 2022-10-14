Bank of Queensland Ltd (ASX:BOQPE) Declares Dividend Increase – $1.07 Per Share

Bank of Queensland Ltd (ASX:BOQPE – Get Rating) announced a interim dividend on Friday, October 14th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a dividend of 1.07 per share on Monday, November 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 27th. This is a positive change from Bank of Queensland’s previous interim dividend of $0.83.

Bank of Queensland Stock Performance

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Queensland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Queensland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.