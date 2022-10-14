Bank of Queensland Limited (ASX:BOQ) Plans Final Dividend of $0.24

Bank of Queensland Limited (ASX:BOQ – Get Rating) declared a final dividend on Thursday, October 13th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of 0.24 per share by the bank on Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 26th. This is a positive change from Bank of Queensland’s previous final dividend of $0.22.

Bank of Queensland Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Australia. The company operates in Retail Banking, BOQ Business, and Other segments. It offers personal banking services comprises savings and term deposits, and transactional accounts; debit and credit cards; home, personal, and car loans; and travel, home and content, landlord, and car insurance, as well as investment services comprising online share trading services, and self-managed superannuation funds.

