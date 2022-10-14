Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $87.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th.

Shares of BOH stock opened at $77.78 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Bank of Hawaii has a 1 year low of $70.89 and a 1 year high of $92.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $79.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.48, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.05.

Bank of Hawaii ( NYSE:BOH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $175.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.83 million. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 33.63% and a return on equity of 17.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.68 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Bank of Hawaii will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Peter S. Ho sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.67, for a total value of $449,185.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 239,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,533,912.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BOH. Monument Capital Management boosted its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 10,208 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 7,175 shares of the bank’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 237,923 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,967,000 after acquiring an additional 71,705 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,099,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 28,256 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,371,000 after acquiring an additional 3,989 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.84% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, personal lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, investment, credit, and trust services to individuals and families, and high-net-worth individuals; investment management; institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offerings, including equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

