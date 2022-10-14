Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

BAC has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Bank of America from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Bank of America from $40.50 to $35.50 in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Bank of America from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of America presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.89.

Bank of America Stock Performance

Shares of BAC stock opened at $31.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $254.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.44 and its 200 day moving average is $34.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Bank of America has a 52-week low of $29.31 and a 52-week high of $50.11.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $22.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.79 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of America will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Bank of America in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Corbenic Partners LLC increased its holdings in Bank of America by 201.9% in the first quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in Bank of America in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Richelieu Gestion PLC purchased a new position in Bank of America in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America in the second quarter valued at $29,000. 68.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

