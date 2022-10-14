Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup downgraded Banco Santander-Chile from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. UBS Group raised shares of Banco Santander-Chile from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Banco Santander-Chile to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Banco Santander-Chile has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.40.
Banco Santander-Chile Trading Up 0.9 %
Shares of BSAC opened at $14.45 on Wednesday. Banco Santander-Chile has a 12-month low of $13.37 and a 12-month high of $22.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Banco Santander-Chile
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in Banco Santander-Chile in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Banco Santander-Chile by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Banco Santander-Chile in the first quarter valued at $206,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd acquired a new position in Banco Santander-Chile in the second quarter valued at $195,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile during the second quarter worth about $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.47% of the company’s stock.
Banco Santander-Chile Company Profile
Banco Santander-Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial and retail banking products and services in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Middle-Market, Corporate Investment Banking, and Corporate Activities segments. The company offers debit and credit cards, checking accounts, and savings products; consumer, automobile, commercial, mortgage, and government-guaranteed loans; and Chilean peso and foreign currency denominated loans to finance various commercial transactions, trade, foreign currency forward contracts, and credit lines, as well as mortgage financing services.
