Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup downgraded Banco Santander-Chile from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. UBS Group raised shares of Banco Santander-Chile from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Banco Santander-Chile to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Banco Santander-Chile has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.40.

Get Banco Santander-Chile alerts:

Banco Santander-Chile Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of BSAC opened at $14.45 on Wednesday. Banco Santander-Chile has a 12-month low of $13.37 and a 12-month high of $22.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Banco Santander-Chile

Banco Santander-Chile ( NYSE:BSAC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $668.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $751.67 million. Banco Santander-Chile had a net margin of 22.60% and a return on equity of 21.63%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Banco Santander-Chile will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in Banco Santander-Chile in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Banco Santander-Chile by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Banco Santander-Chile in the first quarter valued at $206,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd acquired a new position in Banco Santander-Chile in the second quarter valued at $195,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile during the second quarter worth about $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.47% of the company’s stock.

Banco Santander-Chile Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Banco Santander-Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial and retail banking products and services in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Middle-Market, Corporate Investment Banking, and Corporate Activities segments. The company offers debit and credit cards, checking accounts, and savings products; consumer, automobile, commercial, mortgage, and government-guaranteed loans; and Chilean peso and foreign currency denominated loans to finance various commercial transactions, trade, foreign currency forward contracts, and credit lines, as well as mortgage financing services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander-Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander-Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.