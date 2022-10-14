Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) Given New €6.50 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA – Get Rating) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from €6.20 ($6.33) to €6.50 ($6.63) in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

BBVA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group dropped their target price on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €6.65 ($6.79) to €6.60 ($6.73) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.30.

Get Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria alerts:

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Stock Performance

NYSE BBVA traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.58. 2,270,858 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,821,204. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a fifty-two week low of $3.93 and a fifty-two week high of $7.26.

Institutional Trading of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria ( NYSE:BBVA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.27 billion. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 26.49%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 6.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 31,622 shares of the bank’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,036 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 10.0% in the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 23,827 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 2,163 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 22.6% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 12,521 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,309 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 2.9% in the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 82,939 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 2,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 16.7% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,868 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,411 shares during the last quarter. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria

(Get Rating)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services. It offers current accounts; and demand, savings, overnight, time, term, and subordinated deposits. The company also provides loan products; deals in securities; and manages pension and investment funds.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.