Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Rating) (TSE:BLD) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 97,176 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 2,849,355 shares.The stock last traded at $5.62 and had previously closed at $5.65.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen increased their price objective on Ballard Power Systems to $9.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Ballard Power Systems from $10.00 to $7.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Raymond James cut shares of Ballard Power Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.19.

Ballard Power Systems Trading Down 2.3 %

The company has a current ratio of 15.16, a quick ratio of 14.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.74.

Institutional Trading of Ballard Power Systems

Ballard Power Systems ( NASDAQ:BLDP Get Rating ) (TSE:BLD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The technology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $20.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.16 million. Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 12.13% and a negative net margin of 164.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Ballard Power Systems Inc. will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 5.9% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,226,574 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,955,000 after purchasing an additional 123,919 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 510,089 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,942,000 after buying an additional 99,149 shares in the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp lifted its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 238.0% during the 1st quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 4,425 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 3,116 shares during the period. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. boosted its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 390,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,541,000 after buying an additional 33,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Falcon Wealth Planning bought a new stake in Ballard Power Systems in the second quarter valued at $90,000. Institutional investors own 28.25% of the company’s stock.

About Ballard Power Systems

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products. The company offers its products for power product markets, consisting of heavy-duty motives, such as bus, truck, rail, and marine applications; material handling; and backup power.

Featured Stories

