Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Trims Stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,508 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 106 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC boosted its position in Republic Services by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 273,694 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,818,000 after acquiring an additional 3,441 shares in the last quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc boosted its position in Republic Services by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc now owns 18,537 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,426,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in Republic Services by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,260 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $819,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Republic Services by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strengthening Families & Communities LLC boosted its position in Republic Services by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 10,568 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. 58.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on RSG shares. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Republic Services from $139.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Republic Services from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Republic Services from $147.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Republic Services has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at Republic Services

Republic Services Stock Performance

In other Republic Services news, CEO Ark Jon Vander sold 14,100 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.49, for a total transaction of $2,009,109.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,495,111.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RSG opened at $130.68 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $142.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.32. Republic Services, Inc. has a one year low of $113.57 and a one year high of $149.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $41.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.70.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.14. Republic Services had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 11.31%. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

Republic Services Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.495 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. This is a boost from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Republic Services’s payout ratio is currently 45.41%.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

