Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Sells 93 Shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 93 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SUI. DigitalBridge Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 6,574.5% in the first quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 6,821,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,543,000 after acquiring an additional 6,719,136 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Sun Communities in the 4th quarter worth approximately $416,128,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 8,101,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,420,368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637,726 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Sun Communities by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,530,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,210,997,000 after buying an additional 845,015 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Sun Communities by 72.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,916,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $335,973,000 after buying an additional 805,125 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Sun Communities alerts:

Sun Communities Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of Sun Communities stock opened at $124.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $119.85 and a 52 week high of $211.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $151.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $161.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.41 billion, a PE ratio of 45.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.66.

Sun Communities Announces Dividend

Sun Communities ( NYSE:SUI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.19). Sun Communities had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 4.42%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is presently 128.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Sun Communities news, EVP Bruce Thelen sold 6,892 shares of Sun Communities stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.40, for a total transaction of $1,139,936.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,154,848. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Sun Communities from $202.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Sun Communities from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Sun Communities to $156.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Sun Communities from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.13.

Sun Communities Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of March 31, 2022, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 603 developed MH, RV and marina properties comprising nearly 159,300 developed sites and over 45,700 wet slips and dry storage spaces in 39 states, Canada, Puerto Rico and the UK.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.