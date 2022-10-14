Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,370 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 573 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Autohome were worth $722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATHM. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Autohome during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Autohome by 159.9% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 941 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Autohome by 312.7% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,014 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Autohome by 47.4% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,309 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Autohome by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,645 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. 49.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Autohome in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Autohome from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $31.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Autohome in a report on Friday, August 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Autohome in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, CLSA raised shares of Autohome from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $29.30 to $42.50 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Autohome presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.64.

Autohome stock opened at $29.29 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.23. Autohome Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.49 and a 52-week high of $52.33.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The information services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $258.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.17 million. Autohome had a net margin of 22.45% and a return on equity of 8.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. Research analysts expect that Autohome Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company delivers interactive content and tools to automobile consumers through its three websites, autohome.com.cn, che168.com, and ttpai.cn on PCs, mobile devices, mobile applications, and mini apps.

