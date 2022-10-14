Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Raises Stake in Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,176 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,834 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Duck Creek Technologies were worth $671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DCT. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Duck Creek Technologies by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,670,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,559,000 after acquiring an additional 225,912 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Duck Creek Technologies by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 5,284,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,887,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325,742 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Duck Creek Technologies by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,383,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,952,000 after acquiring an additional 465,629 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Duck Creek Technologies by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,119,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,011,000 after acquiring an additional 100,095 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Duck Creek Technologies by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,625,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,965,000 after acquiring an additional 59,710 shares during the period. 77.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DCT shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on Duck Creek Technologies from $21.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America cut Duck Creek Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $39.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Duck Creek Technologies from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Duck Creek Technologies from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on Duck Creek Technologies from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.78.

Duck Creek Technologies Stock Up 10.8 %

Shares of DCT opened at $11.95 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.63. Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.55 and a 1 year high of $46.75.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 12th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $80.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.08 million. Duck Creek Technologies had a positive return on equity of 0.69% and a negative net margin of 3.93%. Duck Creek Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Duck Creek Technologies Profile

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides Duck Creek Policy, a solution that enables insurers to develop and launch new insurance products and manage various aspects of policy administration ranging from product definition to quoting, binding, and servicing; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

